Sanjay Nishad warns against 'imported leaders' from SP, BSP in ruling alliance

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday cautioned the BJP against ''imported leaders'' from the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, claiming they could infiltrate the National Democratic Alliance and cause damage.

Addressing a press conference in Gorakhpur, Nishad urged the BJP to maintain trust and respect towards its allies, including his Nishad Party, RLD, and SBSP.

He said that his party has been fighting for reservations and social justice for the Nishad community since 2013. ''We are not yet included in the Scheduled Castes list,'' he said.

''We will continue our fight, celebrate Janjati Divas, and also intensify our movement across states, including Bihar,'' the Nishad party chief said.

''We got nothing in 2024, let us see what happens in 2027. There is no need to beg,'' he added.

Speaking about his son, Chauri Chaura MLA Sarwan Nishad's removal as the party's state in-charge, Nishad stressed that his party rejects dynastic politics.

''This is change. Whoever works sincerely will get the opportunity,'' he said.

