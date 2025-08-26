Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Congress Loyalty Amid RSS Anthem Controversy

In a defiant address, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed questions over his loyalty to the Congress and the Gandhi family as 'stupid,' following recent controversy over his recital of the RSS anthem. Shivakumar emphasized his lifelong commitment to Congress and pledged significant contributions to the party's legacy.

Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar apologized for any inadvertent offense his actions may have caused to party workers and INDIA bloc leaders. He clarified that his recital of the RSS anthem was strategic, aimed at teasing the Opposition's Leader R Ashok, rather than an endorsement of RSS ideology.

Shivakumar stressed that no pressure had been applied by Rahul Gandhi or the Congress high command regarding his actions. He expressed confidence in the trust placed in him by the party and reaffirmed his dedication to its principles, dismissing any political machinations suggesting otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)