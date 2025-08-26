Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly as Bihar Leaders Criticize Telangana CM Over 'DNA' Comments

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha criticizes Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on Bihar's DNA, claiming they show ignorance of Indian culture. Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor joins the verbal fray, warning Reddy of backlash. The ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' highlights tensions over voter list integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:31 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday vehemently criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his comments about Bihar, suggesting that Reddy and the opposition parties like RJD and Congress are disconnected from the cultural essence of India and Bihar. Sinha argued that these remarks showed disdain and ignorance towards the historical and cultural significance of Bihar, an integral part of India's heritage.

Adding fuel to the political fire, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor lambasted Revanth Reddy for previously derogatory 'DNA' comments. Kishor cautioned that such inflammatory remarks could provoke a hostile response from Biharis if Reddy were to visit. Kishor also took issue with Rahul Gandhi's decision to host Reddy at public forums, interpreting it as a tacit endorsement of disrespect.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' spearheaded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, traverses Bihar aiming to highlight alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls. The 16-day march covers over 1,300 kilometers and culminates in Patna, underscoring the political stakes surrounding voter list controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

