U.S. Treasury's Tariff Windfall: A Billion-Dollar Surge

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that customs duty revenues from President Trump's tariffs could exceed $500 billion annually. This increase helps offset the deficit from tax cuts, with significant revenue growth observed between July and August. Recent estimates suggest a potential $4 trillion deficit reduction over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 01:51 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that customs duty revenues stemming from President Donald Trump's tariffs are on track to surpass $500 billion annually. This surge, observed from July to August, might see further gains in September, he announced during a White House Cabinet meeting.

Bessent acknowledged that his previous forecast of $300 billion annual tariff collections was too conservative. The administration's trade measures are credited with making progress in addressing the budget deficit, despite the increased deficit expected from the Republican tax cuts and spending bill.

According to a recent Congressional Budget Office report, the tariff revenues could reduce the federal deficit by up to $4 trillion over the next decade. This represents an increase from past forecasts, signaling the substantial financial impact of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

