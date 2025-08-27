New Era for Taiwan's Economic Leadership

Taiwan has announced the appointment of former TSMC board member Kung Ming-hsin as the new economy minister, following the resignation of Kuo Jyh-huei due to health reasons. The appointment is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle.

Kung will transition from his role as cabinet secretary-general, having previously represented the government's National Development Fund on TSMC's board. His responsibilities will include overseeing Taiwan's crucial semiconductor sector and guiding national economic strategies.

The reshuffle also affects leadership in health and digital affairs, and sees Olympic badminton champion Lee Yang appointed as Taiwan's future sports minister. This comes amid political challenges for President Lai Ching-te's administration, with opposition parties resisting legislative efforts.

