New Era for Taiwan's Economic Leadership

Taiwan appoints Kung Ming-hsin, a former TSMC board member, as the new economy minister following a cabinet reshuffle spurred by the resignation of his predecessor due to health issues. Kung is set to guide Taiwan's industrial and economic strategies, particularly focusing on the semiconductor sector and export control policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan has announced the appointment of former TSMC board member Kung Ming-hsin as the new economy minister, following the resignation of Kuo Jyh-huei due to health reasons. The appointment is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle.

Kung will transition from his role as cabinet secretary-general, having previously represented the government's National Development Fund on TSMC's board. His responsibilities will include overseeing Taiwan's crucial semiconductor sector and guiding national economic strategies.

The reshuffle also affects leadership in health and digital affairs, and sees Olympic badminton champion Lee Yang appointed as Taiwan's future sports minister. This comes amid political challenges for President Lai Ching-te's administration, with opposition parties resisting legislative efforts.

