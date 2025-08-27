Call for Condemnation: The Plight of Palestinian Journalists

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has raised serious allegations against the Israeli government, asserting that since October 2023, 200 Palestinian journalists have died at the hands of what he calls the 'Genocidal regime' of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He took to the social media platform 'X' to voice his concerns, highlighting that the Israeli government's restrictions bar foreign media from entering Gaza, thereby controlling the narrative coming out of the besieged region.

Owaisi urged the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to publicly denounce these actions. Meanwhile, New Delhi labeled the recent deaths of journalists in Gaza due to Israeli strikes as 'shocking' and 'deeply regrettable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)