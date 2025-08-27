French Political Turmoil: Call for Elections Amid Unrest
With political instability deepening in France, a majority of citizens are calling for new elections as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government faces potential collapse. Opinion polls reveal significant public dissatisfaction, urging President Emmanuel Macron to resign amid budget disputes and economic challenges.
France is on the brink of political upheaval as recent opinion polls reveal that a majority of citizens favor the dissolution of parliament for fresh elections. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government is teetering, with a looming confidence vote over his budget plans exacerbating the crisis.
Public sentiment reflects significant discontent, with citizens not only supporting a stronger role for the far-right National Rally but also expressing dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron's leadership. While Macron dismisses the idea of a snap election and firmly rules out resignation, the political landscape remains fraught with uncertainty.
Amid this turmoil, Bayrou's effort to navigate ballooning national debt through austerity measures has hit a roadblock. His proposal to slash the budget and curb public spending faces resistance from opposition parties, who have different strategies for addressing France's economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
