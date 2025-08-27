Israeli Drone Strikes in Damascus Suburb Escalate Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Israeli drone strikes on the southern suburb of Kiswah near Damascus left six Syrian soldiers dead and others wounded, according to state media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The strikes reportedly targeted an area that was previously a military post for the fallen Assad regime.

The Syrian Observatory, based in Britain, reported multiple strikes on the area, with one occurring after paramedics arrived at the scene. While the Israeli military has not commented on the strikes, the increasing frequency of such incidents underscores the fragile stability in the region.

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack near Quneitra, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to peace and security. Observers note the involvement of Israel in last month's clashes between Druze fighters and pro-government gunmen, highlighting the complex dynamics of regional alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)