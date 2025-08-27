Left Menu

Treasury Chief Rules Out U.S. Stake in Nvidia Amid Broader Industrial Strategy

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ruled out U.S. financial support for Nvidia, citing the company's stability. While the Trump administration has recently acquired stakes in Intel and U.S. Steel, Bessent suggested potential government investments in other sectors undergoing transformation, such as shipbuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:54 IST
Treasury Chief Rules Out U.S. Stake in Nvidia Amid Broader Industrial Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In discussions surrounding potential U.S. government investments, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that an investment in Nvidia is currently unnecessary, emphasizing the company's strong financial standing.

Bessent hinted at possible stakes in various other sectors, using shipbuilding as a potential example where government intervention might influence reshaping industry dynamics.

This statement follows the Trump administration's recent strategic acquisition of a nearly 10% stake in chipmaker Intel, as well as obtaining a controlling 'golden share' in U.S. Steel's operations through a collaboration with Japan's Nippon Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindrance?

Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindran...

 India
2
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
3
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
4
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025