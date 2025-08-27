Treasury Chief Rules Out U.S. Stake in Nvidia Amid Broader Industrial Strategy
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ruled out U.S. financial support for Nvidia, citing the company's stability. While the Trump administration has recently acquired stakes in Intel and U.S. Steel, Bessent suggested potential government investments in other sectors undergoing transformation, such as shipbuilding.
- Country:
- United States
In discussions surrounding potential U.S. government investments, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that an investment in Nvidia is currently unnecessary, emphasizing the company's strong financial standing.
Bessent hinted at possible stakes in various other sectors, using shipbuilding as a potential example where government intervention might influence reshaping industry dynamics.
This statement follows the Trump administration's recent strategic acquisition of a nearly 10% stake in chipmaker Intel, as well as obtaining a controlling 'golden share' in U.S. Steel's operations through a collaboration with Japan's Nippon Steel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US offers air and intelligence support to postwar force in Ukraine, FT says
Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Disaster Relief with Significant Financial Support
Trump's Bold Intel Deal: Boosting U.S. Tech and Economy
Defence Intelligence Shakeup: General Fired Over Controversial Assessment
Trump Secures Intel Stake Amid Chip War Tensions