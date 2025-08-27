Left Menu

Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Divide

B Sudershan Reddy, Opposition's Vice President nominee, filed his candidacy, supported by notable political figures. He faces NDA's C P Radhakrishnan in an ideological contest. Reddy emphasizes the election is a clash of ideas, not a personal battle. Voting is set for September 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:15 IST
Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Divide
Opposition's VP candidate, B Sudershan Reddy meets CPI MP D Raja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's choice for Vice President of India, visited the Communist Party of India (CPI) headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, where he received a warm reception from D Raja, a CPI Member of Parliament.

This visit followed a meeting with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, who extended his best wishes to Reddy, the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge, on Tuesday. Reddy officially filed his nomination on August 21, describing the opportunity as an honor and promising impartiality and dignity, if elected.

His nomination submission was attended by prominent figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. Reddy stressed his deep commitment to constitutional values. The election, set for September 9, will see him up against the NDA's C P Radhakrishnan. Reddy views the contest as an ideological clash rather than a personal feud.

