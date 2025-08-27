Bihar Deputy CM Criticizes Tamil Nadu CM's Visit as 'Threat to Democracy'
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's visit to the state, calling it a 'danger to democracy' and accusing him of backing figures who demean Biharis. This criticism comes as Bihar prepares for its assembly elections, with parties vying for power.
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, has launched a harsh critique against the visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, labeling it a 'danger to democracy' and an insult to the residents of Bihar. Choudhary alleged that Stalin is supporting controversial figures like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and the Lalu Prasad Yadav family.
He claimed that these political figures have endorsed those who have previously used derogatory language towards Bihari people. He further stated that the people of Bihar are aware of such dynamics and remain supportive of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), intimating a potential political backlash against what he described as threats to democracy.
The remarks come amid preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, where the NDA coalition is seeking to retain its hold against the INDIA Bloc, which includes the RJD and Congress. Meanwhile, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Muzaffarpur saw participation from Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, among others, as they sought support ahead of the elections.
