Resilient India: Economy Stands Strong Amid US Tariff Hike

In a bold assertion, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel expressed unwavering confidence in India's economic endurance as the United States enforced a 50% tariff on Indian exports starting today. Speaking to the media, Patel underscored the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' and 'Made in India' initiatives, which have significantly strengthened domestic manufacturing capabilities.

'Since PM Modi introduced the slogans of Make in India and Made in India products, Indian companies have ramped up domestic production. I am certain that PM Modi will never succumb to pressure nor make decisions detrimental to our nation. The 50% US tariffs will not impede India's economic trajectory, and we are on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy,' Patel asserted.

The tariffs, enacted on Wednesday, follow a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) notice in accordance with President Trump's executive order from August 6, 2025. This move aligns with a broader strategy to address perceived threats from foreign governments. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security has authorized these adjustments to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule, officially implementing the higher duties on Indian imports. Despite the economic challenge, PM Modi, in a rally in Ahmedabad, reaffirmed India's resolve to bolster its economic independence and withstand external pressures.

