Finland and India Forge Ahead: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges
Finland's President Alexander Stubb expressed support for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and emphasized advancing the India-Finland partnership in quantum technologies, AI, and more. He also backed India's AI Impact Summit. Both leaders discussed global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, aiming for peaceful resolutions.
In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Finland's President Alexander Stubb reaffirmed his country's support for a swift conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. During a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, both leaders underscored the importance of this agreement.
The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement highlighting the robust discussions between Stubb and Modi. They not only reviewed the ongoing progress of bilateral relations but also committed to enhancing collaborations in emerging sectors such as quantum technologies, AI, and sustainability. Stubb also extended his backing for India's upcoming AI Impact Summit set for 2026.
In the broader context of global diplomacy, Stubb provided his insights on recent discussions involving European, U.S., and Ukrainian leaders in Washington. Modi, through a social media post, echoed the importance of peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, further solidifying India's position for stability and peace in the region.
