Thackeray Reunion: A Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Marks Political Reconciliation

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the home of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, marking a notable step towards reconciliation between the two factions.

In a separate visit, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Raj Thackeray's residence, highlighting the evolving political dynamics in the state. The MNS leader annually hosts Lord Ganesh at 'Shivtirth' in Dadar, a tradition that serves as a backdrop for political interactions.

This Ganesh Chaturthi celebration comes after previous public engagements of the Thackeray cousins, hinting at a potential alliance for the forthcoming local body elections. While no formal alliance has been announced, the BJP remains the key political rival in this scenario.

