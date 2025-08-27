Thackeray Reunion: A Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Marks Political Reconciliation
Uddhav Thackeray's visit to cousin Raj Thackeray's home for Ganesh Chaturthi signifies growing reconciliation between their factions, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. This newfound bonhomie could signal a potential alliance ahead of local elections. However, any such alliance would face strong opposition from their main political rival, the BJP.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the home of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, marking a notable step towards reconciliation between the two factions.
In a separate visit, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Raj Thackeray's residence, highlighting the evolving political dynamics in the state. The MNS leader annually hosts Lord Ganesh at 'Shivtirth' in Dadar, a tradition that serves as a backdrop for political interactions.
This Ganesh Chaturthi celebration comes after previous public engagements of the Thackeray cousins, hinting at a potential alliance for the forthcoming local body elections. While no formal alliance has been announced, the BJP remains the key political rival in this scenario.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Building Collapse in Maharashtra: Family Tragedies and Legal Actions
Maharashtra's Reservation Stance Amidst Maratha Agitation
Maharashtra Mulls Increasing Work Hours: Balancing Flexibility and Global Standards
Diplomatic Approach: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Calls for Peaceful Resolution to Maratha Quota Protest
BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assembly elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.