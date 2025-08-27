Left Menu

European Leaders Rally Behind Moldova's Pro-European Ambitions

European leaders from France, Germany, and Poland visited Moldova to mark its independence and support its European Union aspirations. Amid fears of Russian interference in Moldova's upcoming parliamentary elections, the leaders emphasized their commitment to Moldova’s sovereignty and European integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:27 IST
  • Moldova

Moldovan independence, etched in history on August 27, 1991, was honored on Wednesday as leaders from France, Germany, and Poland descended upon Chisinau. President Maia Sandu emphasized the pivotal role of European support amidst concerns over Russian interference in the September elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the significance of Moldovan-European Union relations, underscoring the need for continued solidarity against Russian "hybrid war" tactics threatening Moldova's path to European integration. Germany and Poland echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for cyber-security and anti-disinformation measures.

The visit signals Europe's adamancy in aiding Moldova's democratic pursuits while Russian influences attempt to steer the nation off its pro-European course, impacting the parliamentary elections. European leaders declared unwavering support for Moldova's pursuit of peace, freedom, and justice within the European Union landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

