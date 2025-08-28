Mamata Banerjee Rallies Youth Against Injustice on TMCP Foundation Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a stirring message to the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on Thursday, urging them not to compromise with injustice under any circumstances.

Addressing the foundation day of the students' wing, Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to stand by them in their battles against injustice. Highlighting the importance of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in the party, she expressed her vision of contributing to a more advanced and strong Bengal.

At a major rally at Mayo Road, Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, celebrated the empowerment and achievements of Bengal's youth while urging them to carry forward the legacy of social justice and progress. Joy Bangla!

(With inputs from agencies.)