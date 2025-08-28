Left Menu

Fiery Exchange: Australian Lawmaker Bob Katter Clashes with Journalist Over Heritage Comment

Australian politician Bob Katter threatened a journalist during a press conference on immigration, reacting angrily to a reference about his Lebanese heritage. Katter, known for his populist views and colorful remarks, faced backlash from media as footage showed him clashing with the journalist, sparking calls for an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:00 IST
Fiery Exchange: Australian Lawmaker Bob Katter Clashes with Journalist Over Heritage Comment
Lawmaker

Australian lawmaker Bob Katter threatened a television journalist at a Thursday press conference, responding aggressively to a reference about his Lebanese heritage. Katter's tense exchange with the journalist took place during a discussion on immigration policies and his planned participation in the March For Australia rally.

During the conference in Queensland, a reporter mentioned Katter's heritage, prompting a vehement response. Katter interrupted, warning the reporter not to say that and recalling instances where he had resorted to physical action over similar comments. Despite restraining himself, Katter labeled the journalist a 'racist,' footage reveals.

The incident drew condemnation from media professionals, with Channel Nine's director of news calling Katter's threats 'unacceptable'. The lawmaker's controversial behavior is consistent with his long record of eccentric public statements, including a viral remark on same-sex marriage and crocodile attacks.

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025