Fiery Exchange: Australian Lawmaker Bob Katter Clashes with Journalist Over Heritage Comment

Australian lawmaker Bob Katter threatened a television journalist at a Thursday press conference, responding aggressively to a reference about his Lebanese heritage. Katter's tense exchange with the journalist took place during a discussion on immigration policies and his planned participation in the March For Australia rally.

During the conference in Queensland, a reporter mentioned Katter's heritage, prompting a vehement response. Katter interrupted, warning the reporter not to say that and recalling instances where he had resorted to physical action over similar comments. Despite restraining himself, Katter labeled the journalist a 'racist,' footage reveals.

The incident drew condemnation from media professionals, with Channel Nine's director of news calling Katter's threats 'unacceptable'. The lawmaker's controversial behavior is consistent with his long record of eccentric public statements, including a viral remark on same-sex marriage and crocodile attacks.