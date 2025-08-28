Iran's Rial Plummets Amid Nuclear Tensions: Sanctions Loom Large

Iran's beleaguered rial currency reached a near-record low on Thursday, igniting fiscal distress within Tehran as European nations hint at re-imposing United Nations sanctions. These punitive measures, part of the established 'snapback' mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal, threaten to tighten the noose on Iran's faltering economy.

If these sanctions come into effect, Iran could face frozen assets abroad and hampered arms deals, alongside penalties for its ballistic missile development. Coinciding with diplomatic warnings, the rial traded over 1 million to USD 1, a stark contrast to its 2015 value of 32,000 to USD 1, underscoring the currency's marked decline.

Amid this economic turmoil, Iran's response has been one of reluctant acceptance. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the limitations of diplomacy amidst escalating tensions with Israel and stalled negotiations with the United States, stoking fears of potential conflict.