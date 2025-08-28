Youth Congress Protest Spirals into Chaos at CM's Residence
Youth Congress activists were charged by police following a protest at the Chief Minister's residence, resulting in the arrest of three members. Charges include attempting culpable homicide and property damage. The protest aimed to oppose an earlier incident involving Congress MP Shafi Parambil's vehicle blockade by the DYFI.
Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:15 IST
Violence erupted when Youth Congress activists staged a protest at the Chief Minister's residence, leading to the arrest of three members and police filing charges against many others.
The police have invoked multiple legal provisions, alleging that the activists attempted to cause significant harm and damage during the protest.
The protest followed an incident involving the blockade of Congress MP Shafi Parambil's vehicle, exacerbating tensions between political youth wings.
