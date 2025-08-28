Left Menu

Youth Congress Protest Spirals into Chaos at CM's Residence

Youth Congress activists were charged by police following a protest at the Chief Minister's residence, resulting in the arrest of three members. Charges include attempting culpable homicide and property damage. The protest aimed to oppose an earlier incident involving Congress MP Shafi Parambil's vehicle blockade by the DYFI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:15 IST
Youth Congress Protest Spirals into Chaos at CM's Residence
Violence erupted when Youth Congress activists staged a protest at the Chief Minister's residence, leading to the arrest of three members and police filing charges against many others.

The police have invoked multiple legal provisions, alleging that the activists attempted to cause significant harm and damage during the protest.

The protest followed an incident involving the blockade of Congress MP Shafi Parambil's vehicle, exacerbating tensions between political youth wings.

