Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Rally: Fighting for Bengali Rights Against 'Linguistic Terror'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of attempting to strip voting rights from Bengalis, alleging 'linguistic terror'. Addressing a rally, she criticized the BJP's attempts to erase Bengali history and culture, while highlighting her government's welfare efforts and rising revenue. Banerjee vowed to safeguard voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:17 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Rally: Fighting for Bengali Rights Against 'Linguistic Terror'
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a fervent speech on Thursday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a campaign against Bengalis' voting rights through 'linguistic terror'. She spoke at a rally in Kolkata, denouncing BJP's alleged nationwide strategy to manipulate voter rolls in West Bengal.

Banerjee urged citizens to verify their voting information directly with polling centres, warning against sharing data with surveyors. She further criticized the BJP's historical narrative, claiming it dishonors the contributions of Bengalis to India's freedom movement, and accused the party of using central agencies to harass political opponents.

Highlighting her administration's achievements, Banerjee noted increased revenue and successful welfare initiatives, despite challenges from litigation and political rivalries. With elections approaching, she pledged to prevent any infringement on voting rights and accused the BJP of holding welfare funds out of 'political jealousy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

 India
2
Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

 India
3
Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

 India
4
Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025