Mamata Banerjee's Rally: Fighting for Bengali Rights Against 'Linguistic Terror'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of attempting to strip voting rights from Bengalis, alleging 'linguistic terror'. Addressing a rally, she criticized the BJP's attempts to erase Bengali history and culture, while highlighting her government's welfare efforts and rising revenue. Banerjee vowed to safeguard voter rights.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a fervent speech on Thursday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a campaign against Bengalis' voting rights through 'linguistic terror'. She spoke at a rally in Kolkata, denouncing BJP's alleged nationwide strategy to manipulate voter rolls in West Bengal.
Banerjee urged citizens to verify their voting information directly with polling centres, warning against sharing data with surveyors. She further criticized the BJP's historical narrative, claiming it dishonors the contributions of Bengalis to India's freedom movement, and accused the party of using central agencies to harass political opponents.
Highlighting her administration's achievements, Banerjee noted increased revenue and successful welfare initiatives, despite challenges from litigation and political rivalries. With elections approaching, she pledged to prevent any infringement on voting rights and accused the BJP of holding welfare funds out of 'political jealousy'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
