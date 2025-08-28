Political Tension Surrounds Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the state president of the BJP in Kerala, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his CPI(M)-led government of politicizing the forthcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Scheduled for September 20 at Pampa in the Pathanamthitta district, the event is organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Chandrasekhar expressed his party's disapproval of the proposed participation of Chief Ministers Vijayan and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu. He contended that their involvement was a partisan move ahead of elections and stated that threats from the BJP would not delay the event. Chandrasekhar reaffirmed his stance on Thursday, emphasizing his personal devotion to Hinduism and experiences at Sabarimala.

He challenged the motives behind the event, questioning Stalin's devotion to Lord Ayyappa and critiquing the CPI(M)'s lack of genuine commitment to faith. He urged the government to respect the beliefs of devotees and refrain from using religious events for political gains.

