Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's Fiery Defiance Against BJP's Voter List Edits

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee criticized BJP for purportedly manipulating electoral rolls via Special Intensive Revision. Addressing a rally, he condemned BJP's efforts to 'select' voters, promising massive protests if legitimate voter names are deleted. Banerjee affirmed TMC's governance success and renewed calls for resistance against central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:23 IST
Abhishek Banerjee's Fiery Defiance Against BJP's Voter List Edits
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC, launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of manipulating voter rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to strategically pick voters instead of allowing citizens to freely elect their governments.

Speaking at a rally to commemorate the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in Kolkata, Banerjee warned that the deletion of legitimate voter names would lead to massive demonstrations in New Delhi, as he vowed to protect Bengali identity and heritage from alleged insults by the BJP.

Banerjee highlighted TMC's electoral growth, predicting a significant victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, while criticizing the BJP for halting funds to Bengal and for opposing TMC's welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals

Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals

 India
2
Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

 Global
3
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: Launch of 'Matsya Shakthi' Initiative

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: Launch of 'Matsya Shakthi' Initiative

 India
4
Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom

Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025