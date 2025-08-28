Abhishek Banerjee's Fiery Defiance Against BJP's Voter List Edits
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee criticized BJP for purportedly manipulating electoral rolls via Special Intensive Revision. Addressing a rally, he condemned BJP's efforts to 'select' voters, promising massive protests if legitimate voter names are deleted. Banerjee affirmed TMC's governance success and renewed calls for resistance against central agencies.
Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC, launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of manipulating voter rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to strategically pick voters instead of allowing citizens to freely elect their governments.
Speaking at a rally to commemorate the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in Kolkata, Banerjee warned that the deletion of legitimate voter names would lead to massive demonstrations in New Delhi, as he vowed to protect Bengali identity and heritage from alleged insults by the BJP.
Banerjee highlighted TMC's electoral growth, predicting a significant victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, while criticizing the BJP for halting funds to Bengal and for opposing TMC's welfare initiatives.
