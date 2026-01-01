Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over BJP Civic Poll Ticket Distribution in Nashik

BJP loyalists in Nashik protested against the distribution of civic poll tickets, expressing discontent over recent party joiners receiving nominations. Security has been increased around the BJP office following demonstrations, while scrutiny of nominations for Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations continues, with several deemed invalid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:32 IST
Protests Erupt Over BJP Civic Poll Ticket Distribution in Nashik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of dissent, loyalists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nashik voiced their anger over the allocation of civic poll tickets. Their frustration stems from perceived favoritism toward newcomers who recently joined the party.

Protesting outside the party office at Nashik Road, demonstrators rallied against MLA Rahul Dhikle. City party president Sunil Kedar faced questioning and even gheraoed as activists demanded explanations for their exclusion from candidacy. The demonstrators symbolically offered carrots to Kedar, suggesting false promises.

The outrage extended to protestors from Union minister Ramdas Athawale's RPI (A), who criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for seat-sharing snubs. Security has since been heightened at the BJP office. Meanwhile, scrutiny ended with 2,079 nominations validated for the Nashik civic election and 714 for Malegaon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
2
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global
3
Family Feud: The Struggle Over Heirlooms and Heritage

Family Feud: The Struggle Over Heirlooms and Heritage

 India
4
PM Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gateway to Kutch and Saurashtra

PM Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gateway to Kutch and Saurashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026