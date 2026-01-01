Protests Erupt Over BJP Civic Poll Ticket Distribution in Nashik

In a display of dissent, loyalists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nashik voiced their anger over the allocation of civic poll tickets. Their frustration stems from perceived favoritism toward newcomers who recently joined the party.

Protesting outside the party office at Nashik Road, demonstrators rallied against MLA Rahul Dhikle. City party president Sunil Kedar faced questioning and even gheraoed as activists demanded explanations for their exclusion from candidacy. The demonstrators symbolically offered carrots to Kedar, suggesting false promises.

The outrage extended to protestors from Union minister Ramdas Athawale's RPI (A), who criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for seat-sharing snubs. Security has since been heightened at the BJP office. Meanwhile, scrutiny ended with 2,079 nominations validated for the Nashik civic election and 714 for Malegaon.

(With inputs from agencies.)