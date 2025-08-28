White House Overhauls Surface Transportation Board
The White House has dismissed Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus for not aligning with President Trump's agenda. The administration plans to nominate new, more qualified members to the board swiftly, as confirmed by White House spokesperson Kush Desai.
The White House has removed Robert Primus from his position on the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, citing a misalignment with President Donald Trump's agenda, according to an official statement made on Thursday.
White House spokesman Kush Desai announced that the administration plans to appoint new members to the board, emphasizing a desire for more qualified individuals to advance its goals.
This move underscores a broader effort by the administration to ensure that key regulatory positions are held by individuals aligned with its strategic objectives.
