Himachal's Cess Revenue: Burden-Free for the Common Man?

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed ten different cesses, generating revenue intended for public welfare without burdening the common man. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri assured that these taxes are levied mainly on industrialists and traders. Concerns about transparency and effectiveness persist among opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:39 IST
In the Himachal Pradesh assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced that ten cesses imposed by the state would not add extra burden to the common people. Instead, revenue from these cesses is earmarked for public welfare and interest, according to Agnihotri.

Responding to a query by BJP's Bikram Thakur, Agnihotri revealed that Rs 762 crore has already been generated through these cesses, some of which were introduced during the BJP's administration. These levies target big industrialists and liquor traders, rather than ordinary citizens.

Debate flared in the assembly, with opposition members questioning the transparency and efficacy of these cesses. They pointed out increased costs for sand, grit, and electricity due to these levies. Meanwhile, Agnihotri emphasized that the Finance Department is crafting strict SOPs to ensure conscientious expenditure of the collected funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

