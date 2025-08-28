Diplomatic Redemption: India's Dinesh K Patnaik Takes Charge in Canada

Seasoned diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik is set to take over as India's high commissioner to Canada, aiming to mend fractured relations between the two nations. This appointment follows tensions that escalated sharply after the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Patnaik has had a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service, where he currently serves as the ambassador to Spain. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that he would be undertaking this new role shortly.

Efforts to restore ties have been ongoing. In June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's then new Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed constructive measures to reinstate diplomatic relations, which had soured after allegations regarding diplomatic links to Nijjar's death. A change in leadership with Carney's election has sparked a revival of diplomatic channels.