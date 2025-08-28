Mexico and Brazil: Exploring Economic Collaboration
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Thursday that the nation is not pursuing a free trade agreement with Brazil. Instead, Mexico is exploring the possibility of complementary economic agreements with its South American counterpart.
During a daily press briefing, President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the opportunity for cooperation between the two nations, particularly focusing on collaboration in certain specific sectors.
Sheinbaum's comments underscore a strategic shift from broad trade deals to more targeted economic partnerships, reflecting a nuanced approach to international economic diplomacy.
