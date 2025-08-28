French Prime Minister Faces Backlash Over Holiday Remarks Amid Political Crisis

Amid a growing political crisis, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is under fire for claiming he did not consult with opposition parties in August because they were on vacation. This has sparked outrage among opponents, who argue that political activities persisted.

Bayrou plans a September 8 confidence vote to break a deadlock over the 2026 budget. His announcement follows the controversial explanation he provided during a TF1 TV interview on why he hadn't held talks with opposition leaders earlier. Opposition leaders, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen, have accused Bayrou of lying, stating that their parties were operational over the summer.

Despite the backlash, Bayrou defended his comments, citing August holidays as a customary practice. However, with the main opposition parties poised to oppose him, his response has intensified political tensions ahead of the crucial parliamentary vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)