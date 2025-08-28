Congress Boycotts All-Party Meeting, Sparks Political Tensions
The Congress party boycotted an all-party meeting before the Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon session, citing the state government's one-sided approach. BJP criticized the move as against state interests. The opposition plans to attend the session's first day and later determine their strategy.
- Country:
- India
The Congress boycotted an all-party meeting ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon session, prompting criticism from the BJP, which deemed the move detrimental to state interests.
Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani had called the meeting to set the stage for the session starting September 1. Despite invitations, key Congress leaders Tika Ram Jully and Rafeek Khan were absent.
Jully justified the boycott on social media, accusing the government of only engaging with BJP members. Meanwhile, BJP's Jogeshwar Garg condemned the decision, attributing it to internal Congress conflicts. Debates on critical issues are anticipated in the upcoming session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Flare as Home Minister Condemns Abusive Language
Political Tensions Flare as Allegations of Abuse Surface During Bihar Yatra
Political Tensions Rise: BJP Blames Rahul for Abusive Language at Yatra
France's Fiscal Challenge: Bond Yields and Political Tensions
Deployment of Typhon Missiles in Japan Stirs Geopolitical Tensions