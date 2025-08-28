Left Menu

Congress Boycotts All-Party Meeting, Sparks Political Tensions

The Congress party boycotted an all-party meeting before the Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon session, citing the state government's one-sided approach. BJP criticized the move as against state interests. The opposition plans to attend the session's first day and later determine their strategy.

Updated: 28-08-2025 21:53 IST
The Congress boycotted an all-party meeting ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly's Monsoon session, prompting criticism from the BJP, which deemed the move detrimental to state interests.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani had called the meeting to set the stage for the session starting September 1. Despite invitations, key Congress leaders Tika Ram Jully and Rafeek Khan were absent.

Jully justified the boycott on social media, accusing the government of only engaging with BJP members. Meanwhile, BJP's Jogeshwar Garg condemned the decision, attributing it to internal Congress conflicts. Debates on critical issues are anticipated in the upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

