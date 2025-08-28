Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Condemns RJD's 'Goon' Tactics Against PM Modi

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the RJD for abusive comments against PM Narendra Modi and his mother. He urged for dignified political discourse, emphasizing that differences should not lower language standards. BJP's Sambit Patra echoed similar sentiments, accusing the INDIA bloc of fostering 'politics of abuse'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:43 IST
Chirag Paswan Condemns RJD's 'Goon' Tactics Against PM Modi
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, condemning the party for alleged abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Paswan accused the RJD of acting like 'local goons', a behavior he claimed has tarnished Bihar's reputation since the 1990s.

'If they can use such language publicly, one can only imagine their private conversations,' Paswan criticized, expressing his disapproval for dragging non-public figures into political disputes. He stressed that even in disagreements, it is unacceptable to use derogatory language against the Prime Minister's family.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining respectable discourse, Paswan lamented, 'Indian languages offer a variety of words, allowing us to make sharp critiques without resorting to insults.' Echoing these sentiments, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the language used during the RJD-led 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', accusing the INDIA bloc of engaging in 'politics of abuse'.

