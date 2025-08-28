Chirag Paswan Condemns RJD's 'Goon' Tactics Against PM Modi

Union Minister Chirag Paswan launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, condemning the party for alleged abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Paswan accused the RJD of acting like 'local goons', a behavior he claimed has tarnished Bihar's reputation since the 1990s.

'If they can use such language publicly, one can only imagine their private conversations,' Paswan criticized, expressing his disapproval for dragging non-public figures into political disputes. He stressed that even in disagreements, it is unacceptable to use derogatory language against the Prime Minister's family.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining respectable discourse, Paswan lamented, 'Indian languages offer a variety of words, allowing us to make sharp critiques without resorting to insults.' Echoing these sentiments, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the language used during the RJD-led 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', accusing the INDIA bloc of engaging in 'politics of abuse'.