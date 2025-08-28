Left Menu

Maratha Quota Crisis: Maharashtra's Call for Unity Amidst Protest

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader, urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to engage in dialogue with Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota movement leader. Jarange's indefinite fast seeks Maratha reservation under the OBC category. Raut emphasizes the need for unity and cautions against divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:09 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the critical need for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to participate in direct discussions with Maratha quota movement head Manoj Jarange. The leader, Jarange, demands Maratha reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, commencing an indefinite protest fast at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, starting August 29.

In a bid to underscore the seriousness of the situation, Raut pointed out that the BJP-led government had previously engaged with Jarange before major elections, highlighting the political undertones. The Shiv Sena has maintained a firm position on the rights of the Marathi people over Mumbai.

Members of the Marathi community have fervently rallied support for their cause, echoing Raut's sentiment that the state government must address their grievances. While expressing concerns about potential disruptions during the Ganesh festival, Raut urged the government to uphold law and order, warning against tactics that might fragment the unity previously established by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

