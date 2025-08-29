Tragedy in the Skies: Polish F-16 Crash Claims Pilot's Life
A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, resulting in the death of the pilot. The Defence Minister paid tribute to the fallen pilot. The crash led to the cancellation of the Radom Airshow, but there were no injuries to bystanders.
A rehearsal flight turned tragic when a Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in Radom, central Poland, claiming the life of its pilot. The incident occurred as preparations were underway for an upcoming airshow.
Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed his condolences, honoring the pilot's dedication and courage in serving his nation. The General Command of the Armed Forces confirmed that there were no casualties among bystanders.
Footage captured by local media depicted the aircraft attempting a complex aerobatic move before it descended in flames, ultimately damaging the runway. Consequently, the airshow scheduled for the weekend has been cancelled.
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor was a striking demonstration of technology-driven warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mhow, MP.
Jointness among three services played key role in success of Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
We are moving fast in direction of making jet engines in India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri proof of our vision and commitment : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam.