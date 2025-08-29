Tragedy in the Skies: Polish F-16 Crash Claims Pilot's Life

A rehearsal flight turned tragic when a Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in Radom, central Poland, claiming the life of its pilot. The incident occurred as preparations were underway for an upcoming airshow.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed his condolences, honoring the pilot's dedication and courage in serving his nation. The General Command of the Armed Forces confirmed that there were no casualties among bystanders.

Footage captured by local media depicted the aircraft attempting a complex aerobatic move before it descended in flames, ultimately damaging the runway. Consequently, the airshow scheduled for the weekend has been cancelled.