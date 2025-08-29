CDC Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shakeup Sparks Resignations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) witnessed a significant upheaval on Wednesday as Director Susan Monarez was dismissed. Sources indicate that Monarez faced termination for her opposition to vaccine policy revisions promoted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which she deemed contradictory to scientific evidence.

Her departure, followed by the resignation of three top officials, has underscored a deepening rift over the nation's health strategies. Witnesses at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters reported enthusiastic support for the resigning officials, who are vocal opponents of Kennedy's controversial approach and misinformation surrounding vaccines.

In response, the White House has appointed Jim O'Neill as the interim CDC leader. As Kennedy pushes forward with his agenda, public health experts warn against potential setbacks in eradicating diseases and maintaining immunization standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)