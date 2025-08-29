Left Menu

CDC Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shakeup Sparks Resignations

CDC Director Susan Monarez was dismissed after resisting vaccine policy changes promoted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., leading to broader resignations and highlighting divisions in U.S. health policy. The changes, criticized as unscientific, mark a departure from established public health practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:13 IST
CDC Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shakeup Sparks Resignations
Susan Monarez

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) witnessed a significant upheaval on Wednesday as Director Susan Monarez was dismissed. Sources indicate that Monarez faced termination for her opposition to vaccine policy revisions promoted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which she deemed contradictory to scientific evidence.

Her departure, followed by the resignation of three top officials, has underscored a deepening rift over the nation's health strategies. Witnesses at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters reported enthusiastic support for the resigning officials, who are vocal opponents of Kennedy's controversial approach and misinformation surrounding vaccines.

In response, the White House has appointed Jim O'Neill as the interim CDC leader. As Kennedy pushes forward with his agenda, public health experts warn against potential setbacks in eradicating diseases and maintaining immunization standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

 Global
2
A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

 Global
3
Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Bold Strategy Choices in Formula One

Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Bold Strategy Choices in Formula One

 Global
4
Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Public Discussion

Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Publi...

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025