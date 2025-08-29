Left Menu

China Cracks Down on Unfair Trade Practices

China's top economic planner plans to investigate and penalize unfair trade practices, including below-cost dumping and false advertising, to curb disorderly competition. Amid declining investment income, authorities aim to boost household consumption and domestic demand by strengthening confidence within industries and addressing intensified competition among firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:10 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's top economic planner is collaborating with other departments to scrutinize and penalize below-cost dumping, false advertising, and disorderly competition in certain industries, according to spokesperson Li Chao on Friday.

The country is facing challenges as household consumption confidence needs a significant boost. Firms are experiencing intensified competition, and investment income has declined, Li emphasized.

To combat these economic hurdles, the planner has announced policies to stimulate domestic demand and investment, signaling a proactive approach to fortifying the nation's economic stability.

