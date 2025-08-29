China Cracks Down on Unfair Trade Practices

China's top economic planner is collaborating with other departments to scrutinize and penalize below-cost dumping, false advertising, and disorderly competition in certain industries, according to spokesperson Li Chao on Friday.

The country is facing challenges as household consumption confidence needs a significant boost. Firms are experiencing intensified competition, and investment income has declined, Li emphasized.

To combat these economic hurdles, the planner has announced policies to stimulate domestic demand and investment, signaling a proactive approach to fortifying the nation's economic stability.