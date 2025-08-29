Rajasthan Rally: Congress Slams BJP for Alleged Election Malpractice
Rajasthan Congress leaders, led by Govind Singh Dotasra, criticized BJP governments for alleged electoral misconduct. They accused Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma of neglecting farmers and flood-affected communities while focusing on expensive projects. Discontent was raised over unmet compensation for crop damage and ignored infrastructural needs following a school collapse.
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders in Rajasthan, spearheaded by party president Govind Singh Dotasra, took a strong stand against BJP governments both at the Centre and the state. Gathering at a Kisan Lalkar Rally, they accused Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma of neglecting the pressing issues faced by farmers and flood-affected communities.
Dotasra, alongside opposition leader Tika Ram Jully, denounced the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, claiming that promised income increases have not materialized. They criticized the allocation of Rs. 3,200 crores to Rajasthan Mandapam instead of using funds for essential school infrastructure.
Accusations of electoral irregularities and negligence in relief efforts were central themes. Jully condemned what he called 'vote chori', and lamented the delay in civic body polls. The leaders expressed frustration over the government's prioritization of elite projects over necessary disaster compensation and rural development.
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Congress Blasts BJP Over 'Vote Chori' and Neglect of Farmers
Maharashtra Onion Crisis: Farmers Accuse Government of Price Manipulation
SEA Calls for Lifting DORB Export Ban to Boost Farmers' Income
IFAD Urges G7 to Invest in Africa’s Small Farmers to Tackle Hunger and Climate
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers