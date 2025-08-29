Left Menu

Samoa's Electoral Showdown: Prime Ministerial Race and Political Stalwarts

Samoa's national election sees its first female prime minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, compete against former leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and the Human Rights Protection Party. With a history of challenging external pressures and supporting Pacific unity, Fiame's leadership remains a focal point in this closely watched electoral contest.

29-08-2025
Samoa conducted a national election on Friday, where the country's first female prime minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, is vying to retain her position. This election marks a significant contest against the former long-term leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, whom she defeated in 2021.

The polls, which concluded at 3 p.m., saw around 100,000 voters casting their ballots to elect 50 parliamentary representatives. Fiame, notable for her skeptical view on China's regional ambitions and advocating for Pacific solidarity against foreign pressures, has played a key role in international dialogues.

Despite being expelled from the FAST party, Fiame leads the newly formed Samoa United Party. The political landscape involves intense competition with the former ruling Human Rights Protection Party and other major factions, as the nation hopes for stability and economic focus.

