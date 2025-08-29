Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Diplomatic Tour Amidst Domestic Unrest

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing visits to Japan and China over addressing domestic issues in Manipur. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns over India's diplomatic stance with China and highlighted Modi's reluctance to visit Manipur amidst ongoing issues in the state.

Updated: 29-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic tour to Japan and China has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress party. The opposition contends that Modi's focus on international relations comes at the expense of addressing domestic issues, particularly in the conflict-hit region of Manipur.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, emphasized that Modi's visit to China marks a pivotal point for India. Ramesh claims that India is under pressure to normalize relations with China largely on Beijing's terms, especially amid strained Indo-US ties.

The Congress highlighted Modi's lack of attention towards the ongoing struggles in Manipur, accusing him of neglecting the state's problems and refusing to engage with its political entities and civil society. This criticism comes as Modi embarks on a diplomatic mission aiming to boost India's role in regional and global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

