Political Tempest in Bihar: Jai Ram Thakur Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur criticized opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, demanding apologies for using derogatory language against PM Modi and his mother. Thakur condemned the incident, highlighting Modi's historic third consecutive term and accusing opponents of being frustrated by his popularity.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh's ex-Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has called for a public apology from Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav following what he described as 'derogatory' remarks against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. Thakur condemned the comments made at a political rally in Darbhanga, Bihar, demanding accountability from the culprits.
Addressing the media in Shimla, Thakur accused the opposition of losing composure due to repeated electoral frustrations. He suggested that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav view power as their inherent right, overlooking PM Modi's global recognition. He highlighted Modi's third consecutive term, likening it to Jawaharlal Nehru's historical tenure.
Adding to the political furore, a man was arrested for allegedly making abusive slurs during the rally, as confirmed by Darbhanga's police. The incident has ignited a political storm in Bihar, prompting BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu to take legal action against the Congress leader. Meanwhile, the opposition accuses the BJP of diverting attention from crucial issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi should apologise for abuses hurled at PM, his late mother during Cong's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's politics touched the lowest level with his 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra' in Bihar, claims Amit Shah in Guwahati.
Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav's Vision for Bihar: An In-Depth Look at the Voter Adhikar Yatra
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar