Left Menu

Political Tempest in Bihar: Jai Ram Thakur Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur criticized opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, demanding apologies for using derogatory language against PM Modi and his mother. Thakur condemned the incident, highlighting Modi's historic third consecutive term and accusing opponents of being frustrated by his popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:01 IST
Political Tempest in Bihar: Jai Ram Thakur Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's ex-Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has called for a public apology from Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav following what he described as 'derogatory' remarks against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. Thakur condemned the comments made at a political rally in Darbhanga, Bihar, demanding accountability from the culprits.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Thakur accused the opposition of losing composure due to repeated electoral frustrations. He suggested that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav view power as their inherent right, overlooking PM Modi's global recognition. He highlighted Modi's third consecutive term, likening it to Jawaharlal Nehru's historical tenure.

Adding to the political furore, a man was arrested for allegedly making abusive slurs during the rally, as confirmed by Darbhanga's police. The incident has ignited a political storm in Bihar, prompting BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu to take legal action against the Congress leader. Meanwhile, the opposition accuses the BJP of diverting attention from crucial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
2
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
3
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global
4
Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025