Political Tempest in Bihar: Jai Ram Thakur Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav

Himachal Pradesh's ex-Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has called for a public apology from Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav following what he described as 'derogatory' remarks against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. Thakur condemned the comments made at a political rally in Darbhanga, Bihar, demanding accountability from the culprits.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Thakur accused the opposition of losing composure due to repeated electoral frustrations. He suggested that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav view power as their inherent right, overlooking PM Modi's global recognition. He highlighted Modi's third consecutive term, likening it to Jawaharlal Nehru's historical tenure.

Adding to the political furore, a man was arrested for allegedly making abusive slurs during the rally, as confirmed by Darbhanga's police. The incident has ignited a political storm in Bihar, prompting BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu to take legal action against the Congress leader. Meanwhile, the opposition accuses the BJP of diverting attention from crucial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)