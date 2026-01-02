Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

A recent report by a Karnataka government agency challenges Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud, finding that most voters believe elections are fair and transparent. The BJP has termed this a significant blow to Gandhi, who has consistently alleged voter manipulation.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlighted contradictions within Congress and its allies, pointing out that while Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of being compromised, his own party leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, accuses another party of election malpractice.

The survey, titled 'Lok Sabha Elections 2024 - Evaluation of Endline Survey of Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) of Citizens' and conducted by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority, shows 84.55% of voters trust the election process, challenging Gandhi's narrative.