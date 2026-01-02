Left Menu

Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

A Karnataka government survey found that most voters believe in fair elections, contradicting Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' claims. BJP calls it a 'severe jolt' to Gandhi's credibility, pointing out inconsistencies in Congress and its allies' stance on election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by a Karnataka government agency challenges Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud, finding that most voters believe elections are fair and transparent. The BJP has termed this a significant blow to Gandhi, who has consistently alleged voter manipulation.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlighted contradictions within Congress and its allies, pointing out that while Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of being compromised, his own party leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, accuses another party of election malpractice.

The survey, titled 'Lok Sabha Elections 2024 - Evaluation of Endline Survey of Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) of Citizens' and conducted by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority, shows 84.55% of voters trust the election process, challenging Gandhi's narrative.

