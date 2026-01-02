Survey Sparks Credibility Clash Between BJP and Rahul Gandhi
A Karnataka government survey found that most voters believe Indian elections are fair and EVMs are reliable, contradicting Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' claims. BJP termed this as a 'severe jolt' to Gandhi, highlighting tensions between Congress's public stance and its alleged internal censorship of unfavorable findings.
A report by a Karnataka government agency has branded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote rigging as baseless, delivering what BJP describes as a 'severe jolt' to his credibility. The study found that a significant majority of respondents believe Indian elections are fair and place confidence in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Speaking at the BJP headquarters, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took this opportunity to point out contradictions between Gandhi's claims and his party's governance in Karnataka. He noted that the report, which shows 84.55% support for the Election Commission, comes from a state under Congress leadership.
The publication reportedly vanished from Karnataka's official site after backlash, a move BJP's Pradeep Bhandari framed as censorship under Congress's supposed dictatorial tendencies. The report complicates Gandhi's narrative on electoral fraud, drawing internal and external scrutiny.
