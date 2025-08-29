Left Menu

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has raised concerns about the declining quality of political discourse in India. She emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional principles to safeguard the interests of the poor and common people, criticizing derogatory remarks made in recent political events for tarnishing the nation's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:18 IST
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid critique of the current state of Indian politics, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expressed alarm over its declining quality, attributing the issue to the self-serving agendas of various political factions. She called for a return to principled governance in a bid to protect the poor and common citizens.

Mayawati's remarks followed an incident at a Bihar rally, where derogatory comments were reportedly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. Using her social media platform, she decried the increasingly hostile tone of political communications, especially during election times.

Emphasizing the Ambedkarite philosophy of welfare for all, Mayawati urged political players to abandon divisive tactics and adhere strictly to constitutional principles, ensuring checks and balances remain operative to prevent further degradation of political ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resolution Restores Cashless Hospitalisation Services After AHPI and Bajaj Allianz Negotiations

Resolution Restores Cashless Hospitalisation Services After AHPI and Bajaj A...

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Boy Found in Etawah

Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Boy Found in Etawah

 India
3
Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna

Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna

 India
4
Bullet Train Revolution in South India

Bullet Train Revolution in South India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025