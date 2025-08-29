Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

In a candid critique of the current state of Indian politics, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expressed alarm over its declining quality, attributing the issue to the self-serving agendas of various political factions. She called for a return to principled governance in a bid to protect the poor and common citizens.

Mayawati's remarks followed an incident at a Bihar rally, where derogatory comments were reportedly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. Using her social media platform, she decried the increasingly hostile tone of political communications, especially during election times.

Emphasizing the Ambedkarite philosophy of welfare for all, Mayawati urged political players to abandon divisive tactics and adhere strictly to constitutional principles, ensuring checks and balances remain operative to prevent further degradation of political ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)