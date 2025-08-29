Political Tensions Flare as BJP and Congress Clash in Patna
A political clash erupted in Patna during a protest against comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. BJP and Congress workers engaged in a confrontation involving stone-pelting and vandalism. The police intervened to restore order, and an investigation is underway.
In a demonstration marked by heightened political tensions, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress clashed in Patna on Friday. The protest originated from remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during Rahul Gandhi's recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.
Leaders from the BJP, including ministers Nitin Nabin and Sanjay Saraogi, along with MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia, led a march to the Congress's state headquarters. The situation escalated as Congress workers locked the gates of Sadaqat Ashram and allegedly pelted stones at the BJP cadres in response, who retaliated with party flags and vandalism.
The police intervened to deescalate the situation, which was described as a minor clash with injuries sustained on both sides. An investigation into the incident is ongoing as Congress members held a sit-in protest against what they termed BJP's ''hooliganism''.
