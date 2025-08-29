Thailand's Political Chessboard: The Key Players and Their Moves
Thailand's political landscape is in flux following the dismissal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Key contenders for the premier position include Anutin Charnvirakul, Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Prayuth Chan-ocha, and Jurin Laksanawisit, each navigating their political pasts and futures amid controversies and party dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:20 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
In a political shake-up, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed, marking another high-profile ousting by the Constitutional Court in over a decade.
This political power vacuum showcases potential successors like Anutin Charnvirakul, noted for his role in decriminalizing medical cannabis, and Chaikasem Nitisiri, who remains hopeful despite past health issues.
Other contenders include Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, amidst an investigation over alleged corruption, and Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former coup leader with remaining political clout, despite stepping away from politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement