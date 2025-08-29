Thailand's Political Chessboard: The Key Players and Their Moves

In a political shake-up, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed, marking another high-profile ousting by the Constitutional Court in over a decade.

This political power vacuum showcases potential successors like Anutin Charnvirakul, noted for his role in decriminalizing medical cannabis, and Chaikasem Nitisiri, who remains hopeful despite past health issues.

Other contenders include Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, amidst an investigation over alleged corruption, and Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former coup leader with remaining political clout, despite stepping away from politics.

