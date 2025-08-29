Left Menu

Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Challenges Bihar's Electoral Tactics

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lead the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, voicing concerns over alleged electoral malpractices. The campaign, spanning over 1,300 km, aims to spotlight lapses in voter lists, ahead of critical Bihar Assembly elections.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha clarified that while his party does not oppose the SIR itself, it questions its intent, manner, and timing. This dissent has catalyzed the 'Voter Rights Yatra'.

Jha stressed the need for accountability in elections, asserting, "When election processes are questioned, the institution should apologize for any faults. Without credibility, democracy is jeopardized." Prominent leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra, drawing attention to alleged voter list discrepancies.

As the Voter Adhikar Yatra traverses over 1,300 km through Bihar's districts, Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of election malpractice, prompting strong political rhetoric. The campaign aims to expose 'vote chori' before Bihar's anticipated assembly elections.

