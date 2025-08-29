Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Challenges Bihar's Electoral Tactics
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lead the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, voicing concerns over alleged electoral malpractices. The campaign, spanning over 1,300 km, aims to spotlight lapses in voter lists, ahead of critical Bihar Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha clarified that while his party does not oppose the SIR itself, it questions its intent, manner, and timing. This dissent has catalyzed the 'Voter Rights Yatra'.
Jha stressed the need for accountability in elections, asserting, "When election processes are questioned, the institution should apologize for any faults. Without credibility, democracy is jeopardized." Prominent leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra, drawing attention to alleged voter list discrepancies.
As the Voter Adhikar Yatra traverses over 1,300 km through Bihar's districts, Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of election malpractice, prompting strong political rhetoric. The campaign aims to expose 'vote chori' before Bihar's anticipated assembly elections.
ALSO READ
RJD moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
AIMIM also moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls
Jharkhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore moves resolution in assembly, opposing SIR of electoral rolls.
BJP made EC puppet, deletion of names of 65 lakh voters from electoral rolls more dangerous than terrorism: M K Stalin in Bihar.