Italy's Outcry Against Online Misogyny: Unmasking Toxic Web Spaces

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned an adult website for unauthorized use of women's images, sparking national outrage over online misogyny. The site, phica.eu, was shut down following backlash and legal complaints. Italy vows stronger online protections against such abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly condemned an adult website for posting unauthorized images of women, including herself, amid a national uproar against online misogyny and abuse. The website, phica.eu, was shut down on Thursday following widespread criticism and legal actions.

"I am disgusted by what has happened, and I want to express my solidarity and closeness to all the women who have been offended, insulted, and violated in their intimacy," Meloni told Corriere della Sera. The forum, active since 2005, garnered attention amid another case of online abuse.

The incident follows Facebook's removal of the 'Mia Moglie' group, which violated policies by sharing non-consensual intimate images. Equality Minister Eugenia Roccella emphasized efforts to strengthen laws combatting such digital exploitation, as the government plans cultural reforms to address misogyny.

