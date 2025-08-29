French Unions Ramp Up Opposition Against Government's Fiscal Plans

French unions are preparing to stage protests on September 18, opposing the government's fiscal strategies, according to a leading union figure who spoke on Friday. The move comes as France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, anticipates a confidence vote initiated by the Prime Minister, which he is projected to lose.

Opposition parties have announced their intent to topple the minority government during the September 8 confidence vote. This vote was unexpectedly called by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday, concerning his unpopular plans for a 2026 budget squeeze. To ensure these fiscal strategies are halted, Marylise Leon, head of France's largest union CFDT, urged for action.

"Our organizations call for action on September 18, involving strikes and protests," Leon stated after deliberations with major unions. A separate wave of protests is also gaining momentum on social media for September 10, drawing inspiration from the 'Yellow Vest' protests. Business leaders caution that the ensuing political turmoil could pose significant threats to the French economy.