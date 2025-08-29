French Unions Ramp Up Opposition Against Government's Fiscal Plans
French unions, led by CFDT's Marylise Leon, plan protests on September 18 against the government's 2026 budget plans. This follows a confidence vote on September 8 proposed by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, threatened by opposition. These actions echo the 'Yellow Vest' protests, raising economic stakes.
French unions are preparing to stage protests on September 18, opposing the government's fiscal strategies, according to a leading union figure who spoke on Friday. The move comes as France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, anticipates a confidence vote initiated by the Prime Minister, which he is projected to lose.
Opposition parties have announced their intent to topple the minority government during the September 8 confidence vote. This vote was unexpectedly called by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday, concerning his unpopular plans for a 2026 budget squeeze. To ensure these fiscal strategies are halted, Marylise Leon, head of France's largest union CFDT, urged for action.
"Our organizations call for action on September 18, involving strikes and protests," Leon stated after deliberations with major unions. A separate wave of protests is also gaining momentum on social media for September 10, drawing inspiration from the 'Yellow Vest' protests. Business leaders caution that the ensuing political turmoil could pose significant threats to the French economy.
ALSO READ
Political Unrest: France on the Brink of New Elections Amid Confidence Vote
High Stakes in France: Confidence Vote Sparks Economic Concerns
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote
France Faces Political Turmoil: Snap Election Looms Amid Confidence Vote
French Prime Minister Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amidst Budget Turmoil