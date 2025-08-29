Hunger Strike Highlights Ongoing Maratha Reservation Debate

In a significant move for the Maratha reservation cause, activist Manoj Jarange commenced a hunger strike in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, drawing attention from thousands and causing traffic disruptions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media, reaffirming the state's commitment to resolving the issue within constitutional boundaries. The cabinet sub-committee, tasked with handling Maratha community concerns, is actively discussing Jarange's demands.

Jarange's primary demand is the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis, which would allow them to receive reservation benefits in government jobs and education, a move opposed by existing OBC communities. Fadnavis emphasized avoiding socio-political tensions while asserting his administration's past efforts for Maratha welfare.