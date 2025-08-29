Owaisi Condemns Bhagwat's Three-Child Theory

A scathing verbal attack was unleashed by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over the latter's 'three children' recommendation to Indian families. Owaisi called out Bhagwat for attempting to impose personal ideologies on family dynamics.

Owaisi extended his attack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that animosity against Muslims has increasingly become institutionalized during Modi's leadership. In an interview with PTI Videos, Owaisi pinpointed the RSS and its allies as key players in fostering anti-Muslim sentiments.

He argued that the 2011 census reflects a declining Muslim birth rate, suggesting that population control must consider existing demographic trends rather than arbitrary mandates. Bhagwat had earlier asserted that families should have three children to maintain a balanced population, a stance Owaisi views as misguided and oppressive.