Trump Ends Secret Service Protection for Harris: A Political Power Move

U.S. President Donald Trump has ended Secret Service protection for former vice president Kamala Harris. Harris' extended security was due to expire after one year. This move is part of a pattern by Trump, who has also halted federal protection for others, including critics. Harris remains politically active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:50 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled Secret Service protection for former vice president Kamala Harris, CNN disclosed on Friday with reference to a letter obtained by the media outlet.

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential race to Trump, had her security detail extended to one year by her successor, President Joe Biden, after leaving office. As Harris embarks on a memoir book tour, inquiries to the White House and Harris regarding this termination went unanswered.

The letter, dated Thursday, states that Harris' additional security will be terminated as of September 1. Harris expressed her gratitude to the U.S. Secret Service for their service in a statement via an adviser. This move is part of a trend where Trump has withdrawn federal protection from various individuals, including his critics.

