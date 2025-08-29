Gaza Conflict: Rising Casualties Amidst Intense Offensive
The death toll in Gaza has reached 63,025 amid a 22-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Gaza Health Ministry reports increasing casualties as Israel expands its offensive, with significant displacement and famine. The UN regards these figures as reliable, although Israel contests them without providing alternatives.
The Gaza Health Ministry announced Thursday that the death toll from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has reached an alarming 63,025. This figure marks a new grim milestone in the 22-month-long war.
Amid an intensified offensive by Israeli forces in Gaza City, Palestinians are grappling with widespread displacement, destruction, and famine. These harsh conditions add to the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Despite Israel's disagreement over these numbers, it has not released its own casualty figures. The casualty count provided by the Gaza ministry is considered the most reliable by the United Nations and independent experts.
